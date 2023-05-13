Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission are planning to raise up to a total of ₹21,000 crore through the issue of equity shares, the companies said in exchange filings

The board of Adani Enterprises which met on Saturday approved raising up to ₹12,500 crore through the issue of shares while the Adani Transmission’s board approved raising up to ₹8,500 crore. The board of Adani Green Energy, which was also scheduled to meet on Saturday to raise funds has postponed its board meet to May 23.

Both companies will be seeking the approval of shareholders for the fundraising.

The Adani Group is seeking to raise funds to pay down maturing debt as well as invest in new initiatives that had been postponed when it had withdrawn a follow-on public offering by Adani Enterprises due to poor response from retail investors.