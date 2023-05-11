Adani Enterprises will hold a Board meeting on May 13 to consider fresh fundraising via equity sale. This could be a test of investor confidence as it comes months after the allegations made by Hindenberg Research.

“Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the board of directors of Adani Enterprises Limited will be held on Saturday, 13th May 2023 at Ahmedabad, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities,” Adani Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing.

The company did not disclose the amount it plans to raise or the exact mode of the equity sale.

In March, S-based global equity investment firm GQG Partners has made investments worth ₹15,446 crore in four Adani group companies—Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises—through secondary market transactions.

