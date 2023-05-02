Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped 5 per cent in Tuesday early trade after the company posted a four-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock climbed 4.99 per cent to Rs 998.10 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 5 per cent to Rs 998.55.

In traded volume terms, 1.80 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 15 lakh shares on the NSE during the morning trade.

Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a four-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹121 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company rose to ₹2,988 crore in the quarter from ₹1,587 crore in the same period a year ago.

Equity markets were closed on Monday on account of Maharashtra Day.