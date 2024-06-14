Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements to acquire Penna Cements, Ambuja Cements Share/Stock Price Today Live Updates: Find here all the live updates related to Ambuja Cements share price and major stock-related updates.
- June 14, 2024 10:46
Ambuja Cements Stock Price Updates: The shares were up by 2.30% to ₹679.55 on the BSE and by 2.58% to ₹679 on the NSE at 10.40 am.
- June 14, 2024 10:42
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live Today: Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements stock surges on Penna Cement acquisition
Shares of Ambuja Cements hit a new high on Friday’s trade following the acquisition of Penna Cement.
As of 9.59 am, the stock traded at ₹677.20 on the NSE, higher by 2.22 per cent.
Shares traded at ₹677.50 on the BSE, up by 1.99 per cent as of 10.10 am.
- June 14, 2024 10:21
Ambuja Cements Live Today: ACEM plans 60% green energy share by FY28
Additionally, ACEM is aggressively expanding its green energy portfolio with an investment of ₹100 billion, planning to increase its green energy share to approximately 60% by FY28, up from the current 16%. A report by Motilal Oswal maintains a positive outlook on the Indian cement industry, projecting demand growth of around 8-9% YoY in FY25. ACEM anticipates a capacity addition of 150-160mtpa in the industry over the next five years, with demand CAGR of 8-9% over FY24-28E expected to surpass the supply CAGR of 6-7% during the same period. - write some headlines in 8 to 10 words.
- June 14, 2024 10:19
Ambuja Cements Live Today: ACEM’s FY24 report shows growth plans, capacity expansion initiatives
ACEM’s FY24 annual report highlights initiatives aimed at driving growth and improving its cost structure. The company has initiated capacity expansion projects totaling 20mtpa across various regions, aiming to reach a capacity of 100mtpa by the end of FY26. .
- June 14, 2024 10:18
Adani Cements Live Updates: Ambuja Cements acquisition of Penna sparks mixed brokerage recommendations
Ambuja Cements’ recent acquisition announcement of Penna Cement has sparked varied reactions from leading brokerages. The move, aimed at expanding Ambuja’s regional footprint in South India, has drawn different assessments from analysts.
Macquarie has maintained a neutral stance on Ambuja, setting a target price (TP) of ₹608. They view the expansion positively, noting the deal’s value at $125 per tonne, which aligns with Ambuja’s growth ambitions.
CITI has also adopted a neutral position with a TP of ₹675, seeing the transaction as a positive indicator of Ambuja’s growth trajectory.
- June 14, 2024 10:17
Ambuja Cements Live Updates: Ambuja Cements is to acquire Penna Cement Industries for ₹10,422 crore.
