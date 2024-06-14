June 14, 2024 10:42

Shares of Ambuja Cements hit a new high on Friday’s trade following the acquisition of Penna Cement.

As of 9.59 am, the stock traded at ₹677.20 on the NSE, higher by 2.22 per cent.

Shares traded at ₹677.50 on the BSE, up by 1.99 per cent as of 10.10 am.