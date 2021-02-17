Adani Ports hits 52-week high on Dighi Ports acquisition

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) hit fresh highs during the morning trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of Dighi Port Limited (DPL) for ₹705 crore.
At 9:57 am, APSEZ was trading at ₹652.45 on the BSE, up by ₹15.90 or 2.50 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹670.00. It opened at ₹659.00 as against the previous close of ₹636.55.
Also read: Adani Ports plans to invest ₹10,000 cr in developing Dighi
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹652.15, up by ₹15.60 or 2.45 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹670.00.
APSEZ on Tuesday announced that it had completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of DPL for ₹705 crore on February 15. The company had intimated the commencement of this development to stock exchanges on March 6, 2020. DPL will be the 12th port to join APSEZ’s string of economic gateways across the eastern and western coast of India. It will help the company help establish its footprint in Maharashtra which includes the highly industrial areas and development in the Mumbai and Pune regions.
Also read: Adani Ports, JM Baxi Group co among firms to submit bids for building stations
APSEZ plans to invest over ₹10,000 crore to develop the port into a multi-cargo port as well as investing in the development of rail & road evacuation infrastructure for seamless and efficient cargo movement, it said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...