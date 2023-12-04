Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited (AICTPL), the joint venture terminal at the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra, has handled over 3,00,000 containers in the month of November.

APSEZ has recorded cargo volumes of around 36 MMT in the same period, a robust 42 per cent y-o-y growth across three broad cargo categories – dry bulk (over 60 per cent y-o-y), containers (over 26 per cent) and liquids and gas (over 23 per cent).

As per the company’s regulatory filing, AICTPL has set record by handling 3,00,431 TEUs across 97 vessels in November 2023, breaking its own record of 2,98,634 TEUs in March 2021, by handling approximately 10,000 TEUs every day.

Two other ports of the company, Dhamra and Ennore, also recorded their ever monthly volumes at 3.96 MMT and 65,658 TEUs, respectively.

Logistics volumes continue to witness record growth with year-to-date (YTD) rail volumes of around 379,000 TEUs (over 23 per cent y-o-y) and GPWIS (general purpose wagon investment scheme) volumes of 12.3 MMT (over 44 per cent y-o-y). The highest-ever monthly GPWIS volumes were recorded in November 2023 at 1.72 MMT.

The stock trades at ₹862.95, up by 4.25 per cent on the NSE at 9:30 am on Monday, December 4.

