Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has settled the notes tendered by bondholders in response to its repurchase programme and has paid out $127.4 million and an accrued interest of $9.9376 per $1000 note.

The principal payout was at the rate of $970 per $1000 note.

Against $130 million of buyback offered by the company, over $412 million worth of bonds were tendered by the early tender date of May 8.