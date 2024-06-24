Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Updates: Find all the live updates related to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share prices and major developments here.
- June 24, 2024 10:49
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Live Today: Adani Ports makes BSE Sensex debut; shares drop 1.63%
Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ have been included for trading on BSE Sensex starting today, June 24, 2024, as part of the index rejig. The Adani Group stock has replaced Wipro.
As of 11.48 am, Adani Ports stock declined by 1.73 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹1,460.
A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research on Friday stated that the stock of Adani Ports would receive inflows worth $259 million.
The brokerage estimated Wipro’s outflow to be $170 million.
- June 24, 2024 10:36
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone News Updates: APSEZ maintains healthy finances despite ₹465 billion expenditures
InCred Equities reported that despite significant capital expenditures and acquisitions totalling ₹465 billion over FY22-24, APSEZ’s balance sheet remains healthy. The company funded these expenses through ₹281 billion in cash profit, a ₹100 billion increase in net debt, ₹41 billion reduction in net working capital, and ₹83 billion from share issuances. Notably, 60% of the capex was covered by internal accruals, with a stable NED/EBITDA ratio and minimal related party dues of ₹13 billion billion in FY24.
- June 24, 2024 10:14
Adani Ports Live Today: Adani Ports to enter BSE Sensex today
Starting today, June 24, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will mark it’s entry to the Bombay Stock Exchange and will replace Wipro from the 30-stock index as part of the semi-annual rejig.
- June 24, 2024 10:11
Adani Ports Live Updates: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s shares were down by 1.45% to ₹1,464 on the NSE while on the BSE, the stock traded at ₹1,468, down by 1.34%
