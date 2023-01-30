Ahmedabad, Jan 30 The Adani Group’s 413-page response to Hindenburg Research’s allegations gave some support to the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd stocks that opened positive on Monday and gained upto 10 per cent before cooling down to 6 per cent.

Three other Adani Portfolio companies, ports arm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements followed the suit to gain nearly 10 per cent each in the first hour of markets opening. These stocks are also traded under Future and options (F&O) segment.

Below FPO price

Despite a 6.2 per cent recovery in a flagship Adani Enterpirses, the stock at ₹2,955 is currently ruling well below the ₹20,000-crore FPO Price band of ₹3,112 and $3,276. During the early deal, the stock did hit a high of ₹3,038.35 and a low of ₹2,771.05. The AEL’s Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) that opened on January 25 for subscription for Anchor investors, will close for public on Tuesday. (January 31). The FPO has so far been subscribed 0.1 times.

However, the other Adani Group firms that are under cash segment, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, NDTV all continued to bleed heavily on Monday extending their Friday’s losses.

Adani stocks in lower circuit

In the opening hour, three Adani stocks APL, ATGL and AWL hit lower circuit with only sellers on the counters, while Adani Transmission traded lower by 18%, Adani Green Energy was down 13% and NDTV was down 4%. . However, the recently-acquired cement companies - ACC and Ambuja Cements - are ruling firm

The broader market remained under pressure with benchmark Nifty and Sensex trading marginally positive with 0.1% gains.

Adani’s response

On Sunday late evening Adani Group issued a point-by-point response to the Hindenburg Research’s allegations terming the report as a “false narrative written with a malafide intent”.

Hindenburg, on January 25, had released the report alleging Adani for stock manipulation, lapses on corporate governance and financial management. The US-based short seller had raised 88 questions before Adani to answer.

“Sxityfive of these relate to matters that have been duly disclosed by Adani Portfolio companies in their annual reports available on their websites, offering memorandums, financial statements and stock exchange disclosures from time to time. Of the balance 23 questions, 18 relate to public shareholders and third parties (and not the Adani portfolio companies), while the balance 5 are baseless allegations based on imaginary fact patterns,” Adani group said.

Adani Group’s chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh expressed confidence that it will succeed. He also said its anchor investors have shown faith and remain invested .“We are confident the FPO (follow-on public offering) will also sail through,” he said.

Hindenburg firm on report

However, in early Monday, in a tweet, Hindenburg, countered the rebuttal saying Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignores every key allegation we raised.” Hindenburg said that it stands by its report last week that alleged that the Adani Group “engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme” for decades.

Hindenburg said the response by the conglomerate “opened with the sensationalistic claim that we are the ‘Madoffs of Manhattan’” and failed to “specifically answer” 62 of 88 questions. “Of the questions it did answer, the Group largely confirmed or attempted to sidestep our findings,” said the short-seller, adding that the explanations “simply defy common sense”.