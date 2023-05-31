Shares of Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas slumped on Wedensday morning after MSCI removed both the stocks from MSCI Global Standard Index from today.

While Adani Transmission’s share price was down by 2.24 per cent at 10 AM on BSE, Adani Total Gas’s stocks were down 3.86 per cent at ₹671.45 a piece. These stocks will no longer be included in the portfolios of funds tracking the MSCI indices, leading to selling pressure.

MSCI has revised the constituents of its India-based index earlier this month. It has added Max Health, Sona BLW, and HAL to MSCI India Standard Index, while excluding Indus Towers, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total.

Some of the stocks that have seen an increase in weightage in the index include Kotak Bank, IndiGo, and Zomato.

Among small-cap companies, ACE, Anupam Rasayan, Bikaji Foods, Fusion Micro, Gland Pharma, Ircon, Kaynes, Kfin, and Mah Seamless have been added to the Small Cap index.