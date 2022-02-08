Adani Wilmar lists at a discount

The shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd listed at discount on the bourses on Tuesday as against its issue price of ₹230.

Adani Wilmar listed at ₹221 on the BSE, down ₹9.00 or 3.91 per cent from its IPO price.

It listed at ₹227 on the NSE, down ₹3.00 or 1.30 per cent.

The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹230 a share, at the upper end of the price band ₹218-230. The ₹3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore, was subscribed over 17.37 times.

The IPO of the edible oil major which opened between January 27 and 31, had received bids for 212.87 crore shares against an offer size of 12.25 crore shares.

While qualified institutional investors put in bids for 5.73 times of the portion reserved for them, the quota for retail investors was subscribed 3.92 times and for non-institutional investors (High net worth individuals) by 56.3 times.

Adani Wilmar has also reserved a part of IPO shares for its employees and shareholders, which has seen a subscription of 51 percent and 33.33 times, respectively.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo said, “The IPO of Adani Wilmar got decent subscriptions as the company is a leader in branded edible oils and packaged foods in India. The IPO is priced at a P/BV of 7x on a NAV of 28.86 and PE of 36x on its FY21 earnings which are slightly lower than its listed peers.”

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “Adani Wilmar is debuting the secondary market with a minor loss against the expectation of listing gain of 10-15%. Tepid listing of Adani Wilmar can be attributed to weak market sentiments otherwise fundamental and valuations were good for this IPO. “

Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹940 crore from anchor investors by allocating around 4.09 crore equity shares at ₹230 apiece.

Anchor investors include Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Jupiter India Fund, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Societe Generale, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Winro Commercial and Dovetail India Fund. Besides, fund houses such as HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee and Sun Life Excel India Fund also participated in the anchor book.

The company sells cooking oils and other food products under the Fortune brand and is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani group and Singapore-based Wilmar.