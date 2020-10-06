Add-Shop E-Retail moves to BSE main

Add-Shop E-Retail has received in-principle approval for migration from the BSE-SME platform to the BSE Mainboard.

The company would now be complying with a few formalities for listing on the Mainboard, it said in a statement.

Dineshbhai Pandya, Promoter and MD, said: “Our company is thriving to provide solutions for healthy living by way of organic agricultural products, organic animal feed supplement products, ayurvedic products, food supplement products and personal care products.”

Shares of Add-Shop E-Retail closed at ₹42.10 on the BSE-SME platform.