Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has posted highest net profit of ₹236 crore in June quarter against ₹185 crore registered in the same period last year — a jump of 28 per cent on the back of sharp rally in equity market.

Income increased to ₹481 crore (₹389 crore). Expenses were up at ₹177 crore (₹149 crore).

The quarterly asset under management was up 19 per cent at ₹3.52-lakh crore. Equity AUM was up 37 per cent at ₹1.62-lakh crore, while that of fixed income increased 7 per cent and to ₹1.90-lakh crore. Passive assets jumped 8 times to ₹29,900 crore in last two years.

Inflows through SIP jumped 39 per cent to ₹1,367 crore (₹987 crore) in the quarter under review. New SIP registration had grown over four times last quarter to 8.39 lakh from 2.05 lakh in the same period last year.

Shares of the company was up 4 per cent at ₹703 on Wednesday.