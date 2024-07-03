Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has collected ₹2,416 crore through its Quant Fund new fund offer which closed on June 24. More than 1.24 lakh investors have invested in the fund during the NFO phase.

The open-ended equity scheme follows Quant-based investment theme. The fund reopened for subscription on July 1.

The fund follows an investment strategy that leverages on proprietary quantitative model designed to blend human insights with machine precision.

Quantitative investing, by nature, is immune to emotional biases such as greed and fear, offering a rational and disciplined approach to investments.

This model-driven strategy ensures flexibility and repeatability while maintaining strict adherence to pre-defined entry and exit points. The rule-based nature of the decisions enhances transparency and the dual oversight of both human and machine strengthens risk management, ensuring a balanced and well-monitored portfolio.

A Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, the fund is aimed at leveraging the combined strengths of human expertise and quantitative models to provide investors with a differentiated investment solution.

“We believe that this fund will offer a strategic opportunity to our investors with valuable advantages such as improved transparency, emotion-free decision making and robust risk management,” he added.

The success of the Quant Fund NFO underscores the growing investor and distributor interest in innovative and technology-driven investment solutions, reaffirming ABSLAMC’s commitment to delivering superior value and performance to its investors.

