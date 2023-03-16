The board of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd has approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each.
The record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as March 24, the company said, adding that the interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 10.
Shares of Aditya Birla AMC closed 0.14 per cent higher at ₹356.30 on the BSE.
