Adroit Infotech Limited’s shares were up by 4.98 per cent after the company reported that its subsidiary, Verso Altima India Private Limited, secured an order worth ₹2.54 crore from Asianet Satellite Communications Limited for Sap Brim and CRM portal managed services. The project entails onsite/offshore support for one year.

The company informed that the specialized BRIM market is experiencing rapid growth and a shortage of specialized technical resources. BRIM expertise is crucial for industries requiring fast, real-time, and accurate billing, particularly in subscription or consumption-based models like those used by large telecom providers.

Verso Altima India Pvt Limited, a subsidiary of Adroit Infotech Limited, is an IT services and solutions provider with collaborative centers in several countries. The workforce includes PMI Certified Project Managers, Agile Scrum Masters, Enterprise and Solutions Architects, Business System Analysts, and Data Scientists, ensuring delivery of solutions in the latest technology trends such as Analytics, IoT, AI, 5G, Cloud, DX, QA Automation, UI/UX, and DevOps.

The shares were up by 4.98 per cent after the company at ₹19.20 at 3.20 pm on the BSE.