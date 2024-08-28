Advait Infratech Limited has been awarded a significant contract to establish manufacturing capacities for 200 MW of alkaline electrolysers in India. The order, announced today comes from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Tranche-II).

The shares of Advait Infratech Limited were trading at ₹1979.70 up by 94.25 or 5% today on the BSE at 2:05 pm

The contract, valued at approximately ₹200 crore, aims to boost domestic production of green hydrogen technology. Advait Infratech received the order on August 27, 2024. The company is expected to set up facilities for manufacturing alkaline electrolysers with a capacity of 200 MW.

This development aligns with India’s push towards sustainable energy solutions and self-reliance in green technology manufacturing. The SIGHT Scheme, implemented by SECI, is part of the government’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen in the country’s energy mix.

The timeline for project execution has not been specified in the announcement.