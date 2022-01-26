hamburger

Markets

ADVISORY-Indian markets closed on Wednesday for holiday

Reuters | January 2 | Updated on: Jan 26, 2022
image caption

Markets will resume trading on Thursday, January 27

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Wednesday, January 26, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday, January 27.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% higher at 17,277.95 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.64% at 57,858.15.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.66% on Tuesday, while the rupee settled at 74.78 to the dollar.

financial markets
Free Articles
Published on January 26, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you