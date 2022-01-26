ADVISORY-Indian markets closed on Wednesday for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Wednesday, January 26, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday, January 27.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% higher at 17,277.95 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.64% at 57,858.15.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.66% on Tuesday, while the rupee settled at 74.78 to the dollar.
Published on
January 26, 2022
