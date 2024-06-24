The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) has issued guidelines on audio-visual videos for mainboard public issues.

Audio-visuals(AVs) must be uploaded on the issuer’s and AIBI’s websites within five working days of filing the DRHP with SEBI. For documents pre-filed under Chapter IIA of SEBI ICDR Regulations, the AVs should be available within five working days of filing the updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus-I.

The AVs would be accessible on website and social media handles of both the issuer and AIBI. Links to these AVs will be provided on the websites of the Stock Exchanges and Lead Managers, with QR codes included in offer-related documents for easy access.

The AVs must be updated with the latest information from the RHP and price-band advertisement on the publication date of the price band or the filing date of the prospectus for fixed price issues. The content must be factual, non-repetitive, non-promotional, and should not mislead investors. Key risks and disclaimers must be clearly stated.