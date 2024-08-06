Bharti Airtel’s stock price dipped 1.09 per cent on the BSE at 11:55 AM on Tuesday. The stock was trading at ₹1450.05.

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday declared that its consolidated net profit had, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, more than doubled to ₹4,160 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared to ₹1,613 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox, commented on the results: “Bharti Airtel’s Q1 performance demonstrates the company’s resilience and strategic focus.

The improved ARPU and strong customer additions, particularly in the post paid segment, are encouraging signs. However, investors will be closely watching the progress of 5G adoption, capex trajectory, and traction in home broadband services in the coming quarters.”