Akme Fintrade (India), a leading non-banking finance company, plans to raise ₹132 crore through an initial public offering, which opens for subscription on June 19.

The company will issue 11 lakh fresh equity shares in the price range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share. The company’s shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Akme Fintrade extends credit across rural and semi-urban geographies in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. With over two decades of experience, it offers a range of tailored financial solutions, including vehicle finance and secured business finance products to over two lakh customers.

The company’s digital lending platform aasaanloans.com is pre-integrated with over 30 third-party APIs, making the operational process easier and faster. This differentiated approach aids in the identification of businesses with low risk and high promise, thereby providing opportunities for those who previously had no access to long-term or short-term financing, said the company.