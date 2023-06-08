Algorithma, a start-up incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission, has unveiled smartbasket.ai, an innovative neo-broking platform empowered by artificial intelligence (AI).

This platform aims to democratise stock market investment, making it accessible even to individuals without prior knowledge of stock broking. Nikhil Dharman, CTO of Algorithma, highlighted the immense opportunities that smartbasket.ai offers to both existing and aspiring investors in the share market.

The launch event, held at the Kerala Startup Mission, was attended by Kanan Rai, former business development head at Google Play and Head of Partnerships at Razorpay India.

Smartbasket.ai leverages advanced algorithms and AI capabilities to assist investors in automating and optimising their investments. By going beyond traditional human-based recommendations, market speculation, and probability analysis, the platform enables investors to identify precise investment opportunities with greater accuracy.

Also read ROI on AI investments a concern for businesses: Infosys AI head

Major benefits

According to the start-up, one of the key advantages of smartbasket.ai is its simplicity and user-friendly interface, catering specifically to retail investors. Acting as a bridge between wealth management analysts and stockbrokers, it empowers individuals to make well-informed investment decisions effortlessly.

Furthermore, smartbasket.ai fills a technological gap for retail investors concerning foreign institutional investors and domestic institutional investors. Through its advanced features, the platform increases the likelihood of positive returns from the stock market while reducing associated risk factors, Algorithma said.