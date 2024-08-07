Altair and L&T Technology Services have announced the creation of a digital twin center of excellence (CoE) to accelerate digital transformation. This CoE will provide digital twin capabilities to customers worldwide in the mobility, hi-tech, and sustainability sectors.

L&T Technology Services shares were trading at ₹4,995.70, up by 27.95 points (0.57 per cent) on the NSE and ₹4,953.35, up by 21.70 points (0.44 per cent) on the BSE at around 12:30 pm.

The initiative aims to help organisations adopt the latest technologies in AI-powered engineering, innovation labs, predictive maintenance, rapid product development, and hands-on training.

Stephanie Buckner, Chief Operating Officer at Altair, stated, “In a world defined by the ever-increasing pace of technology and market pressures, this initiative will help organisations stay ahead of technology trends, maximise their investments, and bring better, more informed products and processes to market faster.”

Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director and President of Medical, Smart World, and Functions at LTTS, commented, “The strategic partnership with Altair is poised to revolutionise the digital twin technology landscape. By leveraging LTTS’ unparalleled cross-domain engineering expertise and Altair’s exceptional simulation and data analysis capabilities, we are set to redefine industry standards across segments such as mobility, sustainability and hi-tech.”

LTTS brings its experience in digital twin technology, having already utilised Altair’s portfolio for various applications, including automotive systems, health risk prediction, and data-driven production line performance.