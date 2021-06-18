Alternative investment funds surge in FY21

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Investment by alternative investment funds (AIFs) touched ₹2-lakh-crore mark during January-March, rising more than 30 per cent over the year-ago period despite the effect of the pandemic.
According to latest data available with market regulator SEBI, the cumulative net investments made by AIFs at the end of March 2021 stood at ₹2-lakh crore against ₹1.53-lakh crore at the end of the previous fiscal.
Commitments raised by AIF also jumped 22 per cent to ₹4.51-lakh crore as of March 2021 from ₹3.69-lakh crore in the year-ago period, while funds raised by AIF went up by 23 per cent to ₹2.30-lakh crore at the end of FY21.
“As the economy grows so will be the investors’ requirement and sophistication of products. Investors are looking for higher returns, diversification of portfolio. AIFs also went through a lot of changes so the structure and guidelines are very clear now. So all these factors made people get much more comfortable with the product,” said Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director of Blacksoil.
Blacksoil currently manages an alternative credit platform consisting of an RBI-registered NBFC and four SEBI-registered AIFs.
AIF is a privately pooled investment vehicle that collects money from sophisticated private investors from both India and overseas for investing as per pre-decided investment policy.
Under the SEBI guidelines, AIFs are classified into three categories. Category I AIF includes venture capital funds, angel funds, SME funds, social venture capital funds and infrastructure funds. Category II AIF covers private equity (PE) funds, real estate funds, funds for distressed assets, debt funds and funds of funds. Category III AIF are those trading with a view to making short-term returns and include hedge funds and PIPE funds. There are over 750 AIFs registered with the market regulator SEBI.
“When AIF regulations came out in 2012, initially there were some tax issues and people were concerned about the pass-through status of trusts but all that has been sorted out now. So, clarity on tax issues is one of the reasons for the popularity of AIFs,” said Vinod Joseph, Partner, Argus Partners.
“Secondly, even if an AIF is getting investments from foreign investors, none of FDI restrictions apply to them as long as the AIF is owned and controlled by Indian citizens/ residents. That’s another reason why AIF is becoming so popular because you can attract as much foreign investment as you want and not be subject to FEMA rules,” he added.
Joseph also said that SEBI coming up with a standardised template for AIFs also made the whole process much more transparent and straightforward and helped people to get comfortable with the concept of AIFs.
Category II AIF accounted for 66 per cent of the total investments followed by Category III at 24 per cent and Category I at 10 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...