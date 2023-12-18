Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, has committed an investment of Rs 6,000 crore in green power projects of 1000 MW by FY’26.

The investment includes a diverse portfolio of solar and wind power projects strategically positioned across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The new project line-up includes a 600 MW solar power project, and a 150 MW Wind Power in Gujarat, and a 250 MW Solar Power in Rajasthan.

Of the planned capacity addition, 200 MW will be achieved by next March, in addition to the existing 84 MW of solar and wind power.

The investment not only demonstrates commitment to environmental sustainability, but also promises compelling economic advantages to Ambuja’s planned larger capacity of 140 MPTA, said the company.

With the planned investment, the power cost will come down from Rs 6.46 per kWh to Rs 5.16 per kWh, a Rs 1.30 per kWh (20 per cent) reduction, which translates into Rs 90 per tonne of cement, for a targeted capacity of 140 MTPA by FY’28. Additionally, green power will assist in enabling increased supply of green cement, making it possible for the infrastructure and housing industries to go green, it said.

Ambuja Cements is also enhancing its Waste Heat Recovery Systems capacity from the current 103 MW to 397 MW over five years (134 MW by March’24), which will further reduce the power cost.

These initiatives will help Ambuja achieve a leading share of green power among its peers, and reach 60 per cent for the planned capacity of 140 MTPA, from the current 19 per cent.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said the company is not just aiming for a substantial increase in green power capacity, but setting the stage for a transformative shift in the cement industry.

With all requisite approvals in place, the company will exceed the committed ESG targets before initial timelines, he said.