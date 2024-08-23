The Ambuja Cements stock rose 1.57 per cent on the BSE today as of 10 am, trading at ₹642.85. Other Adani Group stocks showed mixed performance: Ambuja Cements (1.57 per cent), Adani Green Energy (1.73 per cent), Adani Power (1.24 per cent), Adani Wilmar (1.22 per cent), Adani Total Gas (0.38 per cent), Adani Enterprises (0.01 per cent), Adani Ports and SEZ (0.19 per cent), NDTV (0.65 per cent), ACC (-0.53 per cent), and Adani Energy Solutions (-0.34 per cent).

The Adani Group plans to sell 2.84 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements today, worth approximately ₹4,200 crore. Holderind Investments, an Adani Group entity, is offering 69.96 million shares at a floor price of ₹600 per share, a 5.19 per cent discount from Thursday’s closing price.

This sale is part of the group’s regular adjustment of holdings across its conglomerate. The group recently completed a ₹20,000 crore investment in Ambuja Cements since its acquisition in September 2022.