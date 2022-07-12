Anand Rathi net jumps 34%

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.70 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, a growth of 33.67 per cent, over ₹29.70 crore it had reported in a year-ago same period. Total income stood at ₹133.54 crore (₹98.43 crore), up 35.67 per cent. Despite difficult equity markets, net flows have increased by 395.5 per cent to ₹1,355 crore and active client families increased by 17.4 per cent to 7,477, it said. Share of equity mutual fund AUM to total AUM has increased from 39.2 per cent to 45.9 per cent. The stock of Anand Rathi gained 1.11 per cent at ₹653.05 on the BSE

