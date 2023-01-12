Anand Rathi Wealth on Thursday reported a 35 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹43.20 crore for Q3 of FY23, as against ₹32 crore reported in the comparable year-ago period. Revenues rose 29 per cent at ₹140.20 crore (₹108.70 crore).

Assets under management increased 20 per cent to ₹37,500 crore.

Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Indian HNIs have begun to shift from physical assets to financial assets as a means of wealth creation. This shift has led to a significant momentum in addition of number of client households. In the past year, we have added 1,292 client families. Our total client families, as on December 31, 2022, stood at 8,202.”