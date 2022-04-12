Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 net jumps 239 per cent

Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 239 per cent y-o-y surge in net profit at ₹35 crore the for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, as against ₹10 crore reported last year. Revenues increased 49 per cent to ₹115 crore (₹77 crore).

For FY22, net profit jumped 184 per cent to ₹127 crore (₹45 crore), while revenues rose 52 per cent to ₹426 crore (₹279 crore). Total assets under management increased 23 per cent to ₹32,906 crore (₹26,670 crore).

To pay ₹6 as final dividend

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹6 a share, taking the total payout to ₹11 for FY22.

Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe our long-term commitment to offering the most-efficient wealth management solutions to our clientele, coupled with a dedicated team of relationship managers will enable us to achieve strong growth in the years ahead.”

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth closed flat at ₹611.70 on the BSE.