Angel One has infused ₹250 crore into Angel One Wealth Ltd, to develop an omnichannel wealth-tech platform comprising three HNI, UHNI and Alternate Assets.

The funds will be deployed to develop core technological infrastructure, leveraging AI and analytics, expand presence in key markets and develop curated, expert-led product strategies and suites.

AOW aims to overcome industry challenges such as barriers to innovation in investment strategies, high operational cost and higher fees using new-age tech infrastructure.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One, said, “Through Angel One Wealth we aim to cater to an expansive spectrum of clients, by leveraging technology and stay at the forefront of innovation. The seasoned investment professionals’ team, led by Srikanth, brings strong domain knowledge enables us to capitalise on the evolving wealth landscape.”

Srikanth Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Angel One Wealth, said, “We are building an omni-channel solution that will enhance the value of a trusted wealth manager through digital infrastructure and new-age technology.”

