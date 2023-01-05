Fintech company Angel One added 3.3 lakh new clients to record a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in its client base to 125.1 lakh last month.

The company’s retail equity turnover market share expanded by 96 bps to 22 per cent. Similarly, the Overall Average Daily Turnover more than doubled to Rs 16.40 lakh crore, while the number of orders increased to 86.23 million, an increase of 33 per cent year-on-year. The average client funding book stood at Rs 1,375 crore.

Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One, said the combination of marketing and technology focused strategies adopted by the broking firm are facilitating business expansion.

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One, said the tech-enabled growth strategy is bearing fruit for the business, even as Angel looks to tap under-penetrated markets.

In December, Angel One reclaimed its position as the third largest broker in terms of active clients on NSE.

Last month, the fintech company commenced the roll-out of its Super App on its iOS and web platforms, which was offered to a limited set of its Android clients in November. The Super App is built on five key pillars of simplicity, transparency, availability, reliability and swiftness.

