Angel One on Thursday reported a 21.65 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹220.8 crore, against ₹181.50 crore a year ago. Total revenue from operations climbed 18.49 per cent to ₹811.10 crore (₹684.5 crore).

The company, which offers various trading apps, said its total client base rose about 45 per cent to 1.51 crore, while the total number of orders advanced more than 20 per cent.

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹9.25 a share.

The stock on Thursday closed flat at ₹1,745.85.