Angel One net up 50 per cent

Angel One has reported a 50 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹181.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against ₹121.37 crore posted in the same year-ago period. Total income surged 45 per cent to ₹686.53 crore (₹474.48 crore). Meanwhile, the board of directors has declared ₹7.65 a share as the first interim dividend for FY23. The company has fixed July 22 as the record date for determining eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend. The stock of Angel One closed flat at ₹1,312.35 on the BSE.

