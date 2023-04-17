Angel One Ltd on Monday reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year rise in its fourth quarter profits at ₹266.91 crore as against ₹204.69 crore reported during the same period a year ago. Gross revenues grew 21.6 per cent at ₹831.10 crore (₹683.48 crore).

The domestic brokerage said its total client base rose 49.5 per cent to 13.8 million during the three months ended March 31.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4, taking the total dividend to ₹13.6 a share for FY23.

Average daily turnover grew 114.3 per cent to ₹18.5-lakh crore during the quarter, from ₹8.6-lakh crore a year ago. However, the company said that its active client ratio fell to 31 per cent from 40 per cent in the year-ago period.

For FY23, the company has posted a net profit of ₹889.95 crore as against ₹624.80 crore, while gross revenues jumped to ₹3,021.11 crore (2,297.11 crore).

Strong year

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, said, ”FY23 has a been a strong year for Angel One. The company has delivered on all operating parameters.”

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Amit Majumdar as the Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives. He will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives to further strengthen the company’s position in the fintech industry and accelerate its growth.

The company’s shares closed 0.91 per cent higher at ₹1,274.25 on the BSE.