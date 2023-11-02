Online stock broking platform Angel One has absorbed the team of Bengaluru-based learning app Dstreet Finance, its first acquisition of a tech start-up team.

This is to build an engagement platform and enhance its product offerings for the younger generation. The firm did not disclose the investment but said that it would absorb all the 12 members of DStreet.

“DStreet as a platform is focused on Gen Z users, helping them understand and learn about capital markets with engagement tools and content. We feel these synergies will be great for AngelOne,” said Prateek Mehta, Chief Business Officer at Angel One in an interaction with businessline.

Founded by Suresh Bavisetti and Paarth Dhar, Dstreet Finance specialises in content and engaging learning experiences tailored for emerging stock market investors.

Since its establishment in April 2021, the platform successfully onboarded and served over one million users. Dstreet Finance had previously garnered investments from notable backers including ICICI Securities, Expert Dojo, Archana Priyadarshini, and Mumbai Angels.

He said that Angel One is also looking at the inorganic expansion route and will look out for more interesting start-ups to collaborate with.

“We are looking at organic synergies in various spaces. We need to see if the firm is working on any problem statement which aligns with our culture, and can also help us scale up faster in areas where we don’t have a lot of presence,” he added.

Recently, Angle One received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to sponsor a mutual fund. It is also expanding its customer solutions into wealth management, insurance, and lending products.