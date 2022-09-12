Annapurna Swadisht fixes price brand of ₹68-70 per share for forthcoming public issue

Kolkata-based Annapurna Swadisht Ltd, a packaged snacks, food and beverage company, has fixed the price brand of ₹68 -70 per share for its forthcoming public issue on NSE Emerge through book-building route.

The issue will open for subscription on September 15 and will close on September 19. The company will be offering 43.22 lakh equity shares through the book-building issue. The minimum application to be made is for 2,000 shares and in multiples thereon, thereafter. Post-allotment, shares will be listed on NSE SME Emerge. The issue constitutes 26.32 per cent of the post-issue paid-up capital of the company.

The issue is lead managed by Corporate Capital ventures Pvt Ltd and Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue. Post-issue, company’s paid-up equity capital will increase to ₹16.42 crore from ₹12.10 crore at present.

Marquee investors led by market veteran Shankar Sharma have invested in the pre-IPO round of funding in the company. Shankar Sharma has come on board in his personal capacity. In addition, Amit Bhartia, erstwhile partner, GMO Singapore Pte, is too invested in his individual capacity. Marquee institutional investors, including NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund and Rajasthan Global Securities, have also invested in the pre-IPO stakes in the company, it said.

The company has two manufacturing units in Asansol and Siliguri. It sells products under brand names such as Jackpot, Chatpata Moon, Balloon, Finger, Rambo, Makeup Box, Dhamaka and Phoochka among others.

Annapurna Swadisht is setting up a greenfield project in Gurap and Dhulagarh, located about 60 km from Kolkata. The Gurap unit would be around 70,000 sq ft and have an annual capacity of 10 MT per day for rusk and 5 MT per day for cakes. It is also setting up a flour mill with an installed capacity of 100 MT per day to secure backward integration in the Gurap unit. The estimated cost of this unit will be around Rs 17 crore, and it will be funded through IPO proceeds.

It is also setting up another plant at the Dhulagarh food park in West Bengal of around 75,000 square feet for manufacturing fryums and wafers. Both the new facilities in Dhulagarh and Gurap are expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of FY23.