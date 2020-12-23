Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 15 times

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd's ₹300-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed nearly 15 times on the last day of the issue, according to data available with the NSE..
The IPO attracted bids for more than 9.94 crore shares (14.92 times) compared with an issue size of 66.67 lakh shares. Of that, 4.05 crore shares were offered at cut-off price. The issue came out at a price band of ₹313-315 per share.
The portion allotted for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors was subscribed by 9.7 times and 18.7 times respectively, while retail investor portion received bids for 16.4 times. Ahead of the opening of the IPO, the company had raised ₹90 crore from 10 anchor investors at ₹315 a share. These investors included Massachusetts Institute of Technology and SBI Mutual Fund.
The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹85 crore and an offer-for-sale of 68.25 lakh shares by existing shareholders such as Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd, and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd.
The company, in March, had hit the capital market with a ₹206-crore issue in the price band of ₹295-300. But the IPO failed to generate enough bids to sail through even though the company had extended the deadline, due to volatility in the markets and uncertainty over Covid-19.
The proceeds of the issue will be used to part finance its needs to invest in subsidiary for PCMC WTE (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation - Waste to Energy) project and repayment/pre-payment of outstanding of subsidiaries and general corpus funds.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...