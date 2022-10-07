TVS Capital Funds, a rupee capital private equity fund, has appointed Anuradha Ramachandran as Managing Partner. Prior to this appointment, Ramachandran was Investment Director at Flourish Ventures, a global venture capital firm.

Ramachandran has more than 22 years of experience across venture capital (with Ventureast, Omidyar Network and Flourish Ventures) and investment banking (with Lazard). She has led several venture investments in the fintech space, as well as other tech categories.

Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds said , “Anuradha’s joining cannot be at a better time, when we are doubling down on tech-driven business in two key sectors -- Digital Financial Services and Digital Commerce & Enterprise Services. I am confident that Anuradha, with her rich exposure to early-stage enterprises, in general, and fintechs would bring significant thought leadership to our fund and will help scale the fund to the next level.”

TVS Capital has raised ₹3,000 crore across three funds and made 30 investments. TVS Capital Funds backs technology-driven businesses in financial services and enterprise (B2B) services. Its current Fund-3 portfolio includes Unicorns like Digit Insurance, Five Star Business Finance, and Yubi (CredAvenue).

In the last one year, TVS Capital Funds has strengthened its team with the addition of Praveen Sridharan, as Partner - Investments, and more recently L.N. Guru Moorthy as its Chief Financial Officer and Partner.