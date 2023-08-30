The stock market could well be entering an exciting phase with the emergence of what seems to be the inception of a multi-year bull run and this resurgence not only boosts investor confidence but also paints an optimistic picture for long-term investments, said Sarvjeet Virk, Co-founder and MD, Finvasia, that operates Shoonya platform in a conversation with businessline. Excerpts:

Q What is your view on the Indian stock markets? Will recent downgrading by Fitch Ratings’ of the US impact India?

The current rally in the Indian stock market appears to mark the beginning of an exciting phase. The emergence of what seems to be the inception of a multi-year bull run is particularly heartening, especially considering the stagnant market conditions over the past year-and-a-half. This resurgence not only boosts investor confidence but also paints an optimistic picture for long-term investments.

It’s worth noting that despite the impact of Fitch ratings on Asian markets, India has managed to weather the storm comparatively well. While corrections were witnessed at a broader index level, the overall market demonstrated a remarkable ability to bounce back. This resilience suggests that any temporary disruptions experienced in the Indian market are likely to be short-lived.

The positive macroeconomic indicators, the ability to weather global economic challenges, and the acknowledgement from esteemed institutions all point towards a promising future for India’s financial landscape. Nonetheless, while the optimism is palpable, it’s prudent for investors to remain cautious and well-informed, recognising that market dynamics can always shift.

Q Finvasia experienced a major technical glitch at its Shoonya platform on April 13. Are trader complaints redressed?

Firstly, I want to assure our traders and customers that we have been diligently addressing their concerns. While some complaints weren’t valid and a few incidents were misused, we’ve made it a priority to engage personally with each affected customer. Our team has invested extensive hours to provide details and ensure proper resolution of customer losses.

To prevent such glitches, we’ve fortified our systems. Our tech team follows a rigorous BAU protocol to address issues swiftly. When needed, a specialised team tackles problems urgently. Setting an example of taking customer concerns seriously and valuing our users, we settled losses over ₹5 crore.

This incident has reinforced our determination to deliver top-notch service and maintain our customers’ trust. We’re focused on ensuring the continued integrity of our services.

Q KPMG was roped in for an audit, what were its findings?

Their in-depth assessment encompassed the entire incident, with a focus on our trading platform’s infrastructure, security protocols, operational procedures, and risk management practices. Their findings provided valuable insights, enabling us to enhance our processes and ensure a more resilient platform.

This exercise proved immensely helpful in strengthening our ecosystem. It underscores our dedication to continually improve the customer experience on a broader scale. We remain resolutely focused on delivering effectively within our zero commission business model.

Q Even now, there are a lot of traders venting out on your Twitter handle. What are the checks and balances in place?

Our teams have demonstrated an unwavering commitment by working tirelessly around the clock to address the technical issues that arose. Recognising the urgency of the situation, we swiftly set up dedicated functional teams. Their primary focus was to ensure open and transparent communication with our valued customers, who were understandably distressed due to the disruptions they experienced. These teams meticulously recorded every detail to ensure that we can address and rectify each concern effectively.