API Holdings, CMR Green Technologies, Wellness Forever Medicare get SEBI nod for IPO

The initial public offerings (IPO) of Pharmeasy parent API Holdings Limited, CMR Green Technologies Limited and Wellness Forever Medicare Limited have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the past week.

These three companies had filed their preliminary IPO papers with SEBI between September and November 2021. These companies have obtained SEBI’s “observations” during February 16-17, 2022, an update with SEBI showed. The issuance of observations in SEBI parlance is a go-ahead to float IPO. SEBI is yet to issue observations for 44 IPO papers.

API’s plans

Leading online digital healthcare start-up, API Holdings Limited, which owns digital pharmacy brand PharmEasy plans to raise up to ₹6,250 crore through its IPO which will be a primary share sale as none of the existing promoters are making any offer for sale (OFS) or secondary sale of shares by any existing shareholder.

Additionally, the company, in consultation with the bankers to the issue, may consider a private placement aggregating up to ₹1,250 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The IPO of the metal recycling company CMR Green Technologies comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an OFS of 3.34 crore shares by promoters and investors, according to the draft papers.

The IPO of the Adar Poonawalla-backed pharmacy Wellness Forever Medicare involves a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an OFS of up to 1.60 crore equity shares.