The board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd on Monday declared an interim dividend of ₹2 a equity share (face value of ₹2) for the financial year 2022-23.

The board has fixed December 9 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend.

The payment will be made on or before December 23, it said in a notice.

Shares of Aptus Value Housing closed 0.42 per cent higher at ₹313.90 on the BSE.