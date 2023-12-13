Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares were up by 0.81 per cent after the company introduced the AL H6 Diesel - CEV Stage V engine and several other products at EXCON 2023 in Bengaluru.

The company reported that the AL H6 engines are favoured by original equipment manufacturers for track and wheel harvester applications due to their reliability, efficiency, and low total cost of ownership (TCO).

The company unveiled a range of products, including H4 and H6 diesel engines, hydrogen-based H6 engines, gensets, exhaust after-treatment systems, and DEF tanks.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “As the need for enhanced fuel efficiency rises and the integration of alternative fuels with diesel engines continues to grow, we present a comprehensive array of state-of-the-art engine solutions. Our engines can be customised for various applications, catering to the evolving demands of the industry.”

