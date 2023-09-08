Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.02 per cent after the company reported celebrating its 75th anniversary with a focus on sustainable mobility innovations. The company unveiled Electric Light Commercial Vehicles from Switch - the IeV Series.

The SWITCH IeV Series, including the IeV 3 and IeV 4 models, 2-3.5T commercial vehicle category has 330 V High Voltage EV Architecture, spacious cargo body, and an electric power steering system. These vehicles offer a range of up to 300 kilometres in a day and a payload of up to 1.7 tons. They are equipped with the Switch iON system, providing real-time vehicle information and insights, enhancing operational efficiency and ease of driving.

In addition to the electric vehicles, Ashok Leyland showcased a new 9-meter Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Bus developed for NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation). The company also exhibited the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Truck, a result of collaboration with Reliance Industries, demonstrating its commitment to developing sustainable mobility solutions for long-distance transportation challenges.

The shares were up by 1.02 to Rs. 184.70 at 9.33 a.m. on the BSE.