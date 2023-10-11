Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.12 per cent after the company introduced the ecomet Star 1915 truck in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 18.49 tonnes.

The ecomet Star 1915 features a 4-cylinder engine with 110 kW (150 hp) power output and 450 Nm torque, along with a payload capacity of 12.91 tonnes, with a 20-ft load body. It provides options for both Day and Sleeper cabins, as well as different fuel tank sizes. The truck is designed to meet the logistical demands of various applications, including e-commerce, parcel delivery, transportation of fresh produce, auto parts, and FMCG. The truck offers fuel efficiency and high payload capacity within its category.

The addition to the company’s product line-up aims to enhance profitability for fleet owners and meet the evolving requirements of the commercial transportation sector.

The shares were up by 1.12 per cent at Rs 175.60 at 12.12 pm on the BSE.