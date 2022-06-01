Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as SEBI’s whole-time member

Ashwani Bhatia has taken charge as a whole-time member, Securities and Exchange Board of India, in Mumbai, today. Prior to this, Bhatia held the position of Managing Director in the State Bank of India. Bhatia will handle the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities, Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Corporation Finance Investigation Department and Office of Investor Assistance & Education.

Bhatia comes with the experience of over three and a half decades in the State Bank Group where he joined as a Probationary Officer in 1985. Before becoming Managing Director of State Bank of India, Bhatia served as MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Pvt. Limited.

He has wide experience in Treasury Operations, Retail Banking, Credit, Investment Banking and Asset Management.

Bhatia completed his schooling at Air Force School, Subroto Park, Delhi and did his Graduation in Physics and Mathematics from Dayalbagh University, Agra. He has an MBA from Podar Institute of Management, Jaipur.