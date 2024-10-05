Asia Index, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading stock exchange BSE Ltd, on Friday announced the launch of three new indices -- BSE Sensex Sixty 65: 35, BSE Sensex Sixty, BSE Power and Energy Index.

These indices can be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, mutual fund schemes and fund portfolios, Asia Index said in a statement.

The indices can also be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of companies in the aforesaid sectors.

Further, investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, enriching their investment strategies with the latest additions to BSE's suite of indices, it added.

BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35 comprises the constituents of BSE Sensex and BSE Sensex Next 30 in the ratio of 65: 35 respectively.

BSE Sensex Sixty consists of the constituents of Sensex and BSE Sensex Next 30 in order of their free float market capitalisation, while Power and Energy Index will measure the performance of companies that are present in the BSE 500 from 'Energy' and 'Utility' sectors.

"These launches are a small step in expanding our offerings and we hope to continue bringing more meaningful products by working very closely with capital market participants," Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index Pvt Ltd, said.