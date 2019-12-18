9.30 am

Today's Pick - Vedanta (₹152.3): Buy

Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The 3.5 per cent gain accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, has taken the stock above a crucial resistance level of ₹150, thus providing traders an opportunity to buy it at current levels. Click here to read more

9.24 am

Opening trade: It's a positive opening for the equity market on Wednesday, with Nifty trading above 12,100 level.

The Sensex is up 53.69 points at 41,405.86, while Nifty is up 15.10 points at 12,180.10. About 472 shares have advanced, 170 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green, with flat to positive bias.

Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys are trading higher up to 1.02 per cent, while Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, GAIL and JSW Steel are trending lower.

9.11 am

Day Trading Guide for December 18, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1272 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1260 1245 1285 1300 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,260 levels

₹729 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 722 714 736 743 Near-term outlook is positive for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹722 levels

₹241 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 238 235 243 246 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹243 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 123 120 128 131 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹128 levels

₹1562 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1550 1535 1575 1590 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,575 levels

₹332 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 325 315 337 345 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹325 levels

₹2165 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2140 2120 2185 2210 Make use of intra-day dip to go long on the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,140 levels

12187 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12140 12085 12240 12290 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,140 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.09 am

Asia shares eke out another peak; Nikkei hovers near 2019 highs

Asian stocks camped out at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions, while the British pound was licking fresh wounds as revived Brexit fears came back to bite it.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% to its highest since June last year. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3% and off a 2019 top.