ASK Investment Manager AUM touches Rs 10,000 cr

Portfolio Management Service firm ASK Investment Managers said its assets under management and advisory have crossed Rs 10,000 crores.

The AUM of ASKIM has grown over six fold in the last four years to Rs 10,000 crores, from Rs 1,500 crores, as of September 30, 2013.

ASKIM has emerged as the largest Equity PMS or managed account services provider in the country, with almost 11 per cent of the domestic market share in overall discretionary equity assets managed under PMS structure.

Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group said, “This important milestone has been very valuable in ASK journey as we have sought this leadership position across all businesses and have maintained superior performance track record, risk management framework and customer centricity which have been instrumental in winning trust of our clients as well as distributor partners and be relevant to their investment needs. With the recent partnership with Advent International, ASK is confident of scaling up further its existing businesses, and exploring potential new opportunities in domestic and international markets.”