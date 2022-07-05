ASK Investment Managers raises ₹1,200 crore

ASK Investment Managers, an asset and wealth management company, has raised ₹1,200 crore through its alternative investment fund ‘Golden Decade Fund’.

The close-ended category III AIF attracted 1,000 subscribers; about 87 per cent of them are individual investors from India. The maximum subscriptions have come from Mumbai, followed by Delhi and NCR.

The fund focusses on spaces where stronger growth may sustain for longer on account of sustained value transfer such as new private sector banks, speciality chemicals and consumers.

Long-term wealth creation

ASK has limited the scheme’s term to four years without any restrictions of a lock-in period to attract investments from high net worth individuals (HNI) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNI) for long-term and consistent wealth creation.

Sunil Rohokale, Managing Director, ASK Group, said the strong research with disciplined investing during all market conditions and adaptation of digital technologies for a seamless, paper-free application have made HNI, UHNI and family offices place their confidence in the fund despite volatile market conditions.

Prateek Agrawal, Business Head and CIO, ASK Investing Managers, added the fund aspires to generate long-term returns by investing in potentially high-growth sectors, which are likely to be India’s growth drivers in the coming years and offers substantial wealth creation opportunities for investors.