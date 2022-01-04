Assets of NPS, Atal Pension Yojana cross ₹6.99 lakh crore: PFRDA

Total assets managed under NPS and APY, the two flagship pension schemes of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), have crossed ₹6.99 lakh crore, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Total assets under management (AUM) as on January 1, 2022, stood at ₹6,99,172 crore, PFRDA said. Total AUM under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was at ₹5,78,025 crore as of March 31, 2021.

The pension assets under APY, which mainly caters to the unorganised sector workers, stood at ₹19,807 crore as of January 1 this year, as per data from PFRDA.NPS, which mainly caters to organised sector employees, is segmented into Central government, State government, corporate sector employees, all citizens model and NPS Lite.

The AUM for State government sector stood at ₹3,52,217 crore as on January 1, 2022, while that for Central government employees was ₹2,11,656 crore.

The corporate sector AUM was at ₹82,190 crore, while that for all citizens model was ₹28,657 crore.

For NPS Lite, the AUM was ₹4,645 crore. In the NPS Lite category, no fresh registration is permitted from April 1, 2015. NPA Lite was introduced from April 1, 2010, to serve customers belonging to the economically disadvantaged segment.